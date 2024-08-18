Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.17.
Savara Price Performance
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Savara
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Savara by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Savara Company Profile
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
