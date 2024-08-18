SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) & NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Head to Head Contrast

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -13.79% -23.83% 53.72% NeuroPace -45.61% -173.62% -30.89%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroPace 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SANUWAVE Health and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.

NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.78%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and NeuroPace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $20.40 million 0.88 -$25.81 million ($0.01) -1.52 NeuroPace $69.07 million 2.86 -$32.96 million ($1.19) -5.77

SANUWAVE Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of NeuroPace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeuroPace beats SANUWAVE Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide solution for pain management in sports medicine and physical therapy. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

