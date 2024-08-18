Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of SGMT stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $43,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $25,906.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $43,592.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 142,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,958 shares of company stock valued at $178,224. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 364.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 894,319 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sagimet Biosciences by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 49.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

