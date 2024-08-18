Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 748.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

