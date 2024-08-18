Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.64.

RUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Stewart Burton bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUS opened at C$38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$33.38 and a 52-week high of C$47.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

