Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 239.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 794,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,515,000 after acquiring an additional 560,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 420,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,954,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,544.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 316,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 984,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after purchasing an additional 198,240 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $634,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $403,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

