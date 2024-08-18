Rune Price Tops $3.97 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Rune has a market capitalization of $19,722.90 and approximately $41,557.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $3.97 or 0.00006642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 4.01512573 USD and is up 7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $57,368.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

