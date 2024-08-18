Roth Mkm Trims Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Target Price to $3.50

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadwind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadwind

Broadwind Price Performance

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.44. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.13 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadwind

In other Broadwind news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Broadwind by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 324,226 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 33.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,173 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.