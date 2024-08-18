Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.49

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.49 and traded as low as C$55.56. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$55.58, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

