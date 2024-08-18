RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:RSF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 10,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,496. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $16.90.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.
About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
