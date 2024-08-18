RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RSF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 10,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,496. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC increased its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.