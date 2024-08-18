ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Issues Earnings Results

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 102.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. ReWalk Robotics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFWD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.72. 73,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,008. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised ReWalk Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.