ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Announces Earnings Results

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 102.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. ReWalk Robotics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 73,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,008. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised ReWalk Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

Featured Articles

