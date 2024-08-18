Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 411 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

Amgen stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.44. 1,442,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,239. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.38 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.