Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,228,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,684. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

