Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $82.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.