Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 91,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,669,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143,843. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.