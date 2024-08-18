Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 353,259 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $112.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,758. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

