Reviewing Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv Industrial pays out -244.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Modiv Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $722.07 million 4.09 -$556.48 million ($2.22) -2.22 Modiv Industrial $48.03 million 2.82 -$6.61 million ($0.47) -30.47

Analyst Recommendations

Modiv Industrial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medical Properties Trust and Modiv Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 2 8 1 0 1.91 Modiv Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.25%. Modiv Industrial has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.70%. Given Modiv Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Modiv Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust N/A -17.13% -7.18% Modiv Industrial 1.80% 0.37% 0.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Modiv Industrial beats Medical Properties Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023. Since the end of the third quarter, the Company has sold four facilities and now owns approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries across three continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

