Reviewing Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cancom and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cancom alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancom N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates 17.28% 22.18% 13.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cancom and Jack Henry & Associates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates $2.19 billion 5.49 $366.65 million $5.18 31.87

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Cancom.

98.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cancom and Jack Henry & Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jack Henry & Associates 1 6 5 0 2.33

Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus target price of $176.10, suggesting a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than Cancom.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Cancom on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cancom

(Get Free Report)

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services. The IT Solutions segment provides a range of services related to IT infrastructure and applications, including IT strategy consulting, project planning and implementation, system integration, and IT procurement through e-procurement services, as well as professional IT services and support. The company offers AHP Enterprise Cloud, which provides mobile and flexible IT workplace environment from the cloud; and development services that focus primarily on software solutions, applications, and architectures, such as cloud computing, mobile solutions, Internet of Things, data analytics, and IT security services. It serves commercial end users comprising small and medium enterprises, large companies and corporations, and public institutions. CANCOM SE was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions; core data processing solutions for various credit unions; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial services organizations and corporate entities. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. In addition, the company’s core banking platform offerings include SilverLake system, a robust system primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation, as well as core credit union platform under the Symitar name. Further, it provides digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; implementation, training, and support services; and software licensing and related services, professional services, and data centers. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.