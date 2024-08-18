ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ResMed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ResMed by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 647.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

ResMed Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.75. 627,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $228.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.73 and its 200-day moving average is $199.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total value of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,120.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total transaction of $212,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,120.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,049 shares of company stock worth $20,122,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

