Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Westaim Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Westaim in a report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Westaim’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Westaim Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WED stock opened at C$3.95 on Friday. Westaim has a twelve month low of C$3.38 and a twelve month high of C$4.26. The stock has a market cap of C$509.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.85. The company has a current ratio of 24.64, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

