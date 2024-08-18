RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 339,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 22.6 %

NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 2,379,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,910. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

RedHill Biopharma’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 20th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RedHill Biopharma stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

Further Reading

