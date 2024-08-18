Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $55.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 83.84%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $1,642,410.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 47,546,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,379,400.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Red Rock Resorts news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,642,410.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 47,546,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,379,400.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $3,650,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,914,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,870,261.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000 in the last three months. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

