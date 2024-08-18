reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Short Interest Update

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 431,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

reAlpha Tech Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ AIRE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,052. reAlpha Tech has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $575.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On reAlpha Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of reAlpha Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

