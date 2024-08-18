Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 466,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $57,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 722,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.02. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

