Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $106,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $764,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,934,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $103.09. 3,416,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,502. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

