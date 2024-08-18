Raymond James & Associates Sells 249,801 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 249,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.44% of Union Pacific worth $613,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.53. 1,951,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,628. The company has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average is $239.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

