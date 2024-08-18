Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,452 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $475,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:MTUM traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $194.87. 433,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.26. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.