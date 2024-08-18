Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.87% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $89,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $99.22. 1,227,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

