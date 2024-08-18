Raymond James & Associates Purchases 8,186 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $71,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.50. 1,367,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,707. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.90. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

