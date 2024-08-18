Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,618 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $226,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 801,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,256,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $2,924,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,405,000 after purchasing an additional 264,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.09. 1,013,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.49. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $269.49.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

