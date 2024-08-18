Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,998 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Phillips 66 worth $101,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 52.8% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 37.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,798. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.