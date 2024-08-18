Raymond James & Associates Has $93.44 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equifax were worth $93,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 271.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.13.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,238 shares of company stock worth $3,492,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFX stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.27. 941,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $298.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

