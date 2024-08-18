Raymond James & Associates Has $75.25 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,182 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $75,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 919,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,969,000 after buying an additional 74,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $109.84. 1,563,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.