Raymond James & Associates Has $261.80 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972,916 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.38% of NXP Semiconductors worth $261,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.5 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,169. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.18. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.