Raymond James & Associates Has $116.53 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $116,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,119.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,573. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,065.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,059.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.