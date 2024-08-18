Raymond James & Associates Has $11.56 Billion Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.55% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $11,555,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.45. 3,449,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.08. The company has a market cap of $461.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

