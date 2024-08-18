Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,004 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.43% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $286,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SDY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.71. The stock had a trading volume of 182,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,931. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $136.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average is $128.69.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

