Raymond James & Associates Acquires 348,327 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,327 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.64% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $366,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after buying an additional 279,293 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.96. 1,343,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

