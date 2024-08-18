Quantum Trading Up 0% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $8.48 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011804 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,409.05 or 1.00051317 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

