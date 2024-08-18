Qtum Price Tops $2.24 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Qtum has a market cap of $236.02 million and approximately $25.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.24 or 0.00003755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.95 or 0.04456899 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00035457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,279,688 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

