Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Raised by Analyst

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($1.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.47). The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.96) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $0.16.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TENX opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

