Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Summit Therapeutics Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $11.60 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of -0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 86,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

