Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $200.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

