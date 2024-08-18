Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.99 EPS.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.
NASDAQ ODFL opened at $200.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
