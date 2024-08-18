Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.30 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.91.

MA opened at $468.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $448.57 and its 200-day moving average is $458.17. Mastercard has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $435.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock worth $730,399,436 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

