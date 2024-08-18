Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Increased by Analyst

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Jushi in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Jushi alerts:

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Jushi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Jushi Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Jushi has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Jushi had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 5,529.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.15 million.

Jushi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.