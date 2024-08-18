Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $167.32 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $167.43. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.72 and its 200 day moving average is $152.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,800 shares of company stock worth $11,655,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

