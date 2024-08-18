Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2024 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $296.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.21 and its 200-day moving average is $308.61. Eaton has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

