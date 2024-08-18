Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Cut by Analyst

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX opened at $1.16 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

