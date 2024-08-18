Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Lowered by Zacks Research

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AME. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $162.69 on Friday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

